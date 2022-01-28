Yanmar commences production at new industrial engine plant in India

Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd (YEMI) today announced the commencement of production at its new state of the art industrial engine manufacturing plant located at the Origins Industrial Estate in the state of Tamil Nadu, India.

The new plant will produce 80,000 units of 15kW to 37kW class industrial engines per year with production capacity planned to increase to 160,000 units. The engines will be supplied to India, a major agricultural country, as well as to Europe, the United States, Asia and other regions where demand is strong.

The plant will first produce engines for Yanmar brand tractors manufactured by International Tractors Ltd (a joint venture company of Yanmar) and for other agricultural and construction industry OEMs.

“In emerging countries such as India, which are experiencing rapid economic growth, demand for industrial engines is expected to grow as mechanization increases in the agricultural and construction sectors,” said Varun Khanna, Managing Director of YEMI.

“Since its establishment on November 9, 2018, Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd. has worked towards commencement of operations,” said Hajime Hirai, Director of YEMI. “The new plant will be an important base for expanding Yanmar’s global industrial engine sales in the future.”

The new plant is equipped with the same production and quality control systems as those used in Japan to ensure high quality engine production. In addition, solar panels with a total annual output of approximately 1,380,000kWh have been installed. Together with the use of rainwater and greenbelts, the plant will utilize this renewable energy in its operation, greatly reducing its environmental impact.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 06:25 PM IST