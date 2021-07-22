Yamaha to launch new Fascino 125 Hybrid scooter: Check price, launch date, and other details here

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Thursday said its new Fascino 125 FI Hybrid scooter model will be available in the market by the end of this month with prices starting from Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company is bringing the hybrid scooter in two variants -- disc and drum brake options.

While the disc brake version of the model will be available at a price of Rs 76,530, the drum brake version will be available at Rs 70,000 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), IYM said in a statement.

"The model will be available in the market by the end of July 2021," it added.