Y-Combinator backed edtech startup Skill-Lync set to hire 3000 employees in three months

Skill-Lync, engineering education startup, announces a massive hiring spree of over 3,000 employees by February 2022 to fuel and support its next phase of growth.

The development will work towards strengthening its workforce across its markets in India and abroad, keeping in mind the high demand for Indian engineers. Intending to drive its goals, the hiring includes young talent in a variety of areas including sales, marketing and operations departments respectively, according to press release.

Nikhil Mittal, Head of Growth Skill-Lync, said, “As Skill-Lync expands its global footprint, we plan to scale-up our appointments across various functions for skilled professionals in the sales, marketing and data science departments. Up till now, there have been approximately 13,000 students and over 6,000 active students on the platform with over 2 million enquiries. We will continue to expand and aim at empowering a whole new generation of upskilled professionals.”

In 2021, Skill Lync witnessed an increase of 5X in revenue starting January 2021. There has been a surge in the demand for EV, OEM startups and suppliers and is expected to provide 10 million jobs by the end of FY30, the company said.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 09:50 AM IST