Xoxoday raises $30 mn from Giift, Apis Partners

Giift, loyalty management solutions around the globe, backed by Apis Growth Fund II, a private equity fund managed by Apis Partners LLP, announced today that it has acquired a significant strategic interest in Xoxoday, a fintech disruptor in the rewards, incentives and payout space.

The partnership includes both primary and secondary capital components. The collaboration will enable both Giift and Xoxoday to enlarge their service offerings and collectively accelerate growth globally.

Xoxoday provides technology infrastructure to enable businesses to automate rewards, incentives and payouts across the value chain. Xoxoday will use the $30 million (Rs 225 crores) investment to fuel the next stage of growth in international markets and upgrade the technology infrastructure required to serve the next set of billion users.

Laurent Xatart, Co-Founder and CEO, Giift commented, "Our partnership with Xoxoday will enable Giift to offer the most comprehensive engagement and loyalty solution available on the market.”

Sumit Khandelwal, Co-Founder and CEO Xoxoday, added, "Giift's loyalty infrastructure and Xoxoday's rewards infrastructure, together, cover the length and breadth of business use cases across the entire lifecycle for employees, channel partners, and consumers."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:42 PM IST