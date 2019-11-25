Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera to soon launch in India

Xiaomi will soon launch the world’s first smartphone with 108-megapixel camera in India. After launching the Redmi Note 8 series, the company is set to bring the Mi Note 10 to India. The smartphone was first launched as Mi CC9 Pro in China recently. It was then launched as the Mi Note 10 for the global market. It is the first commercial device in the world to be equipped with Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, that captures 108 million pixels. The smartphone is already available in select markets in Europe and soon India will be one of the markets where this device will be made available.

“Mi India #108MP IS COMING!” Xiaomi India tweeted from its official handle. However, there is no mention of the launch date just yet. The leading smartphone maker in the country is hosting black Friday sale where it might announce the launch date for the smartphone.

For the Europe market, Xiaomi launched the Mi Note 10 in only one variant. It is available only with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. At the time of launch, Xiaomi had announced plans to launch Mi Note 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. For India, it is not immediately clear whether Xiaomi will launch only the Mi Note 10 or Mi Note 10 Pro as well in India. The Mi Note 10 is priced at €549 (around Rs 43,500) while the Mi Note 10 Pro is priced at €649 (around Rs 51,300). It is expected to debut as the most expensive for Xiaomi in India.