Xiaomi 12 series unlikely to feature under-display camera

Smartphone brand Xiaomi, which is expected to launch Xiaomi 12 series, might unveil the upcoming smartphone series without the under-display camera.

According to GizmoChina, Xiaomi 12 will not come with an under-display camera, instead, it will feature a punch-hole camera. Furthermore, it will be a center punch-hole screen, which is expected to bring improvements over its predecessors.

Moreover, the punch-hole screen will be present on all the three models.

A report reveals that Xiaomi took lead in mass-producing the under-display camera for the MIX 4 and it resulted in a selfie camera that wasn't up to the mark, it added. A recent report said that the company will unveil its upcoming smartphone on December 12.

The Xiaomi 12 is said to sport a curved screen with a centre punch-hole for the selfie camera, 120 Hz refresh rate and "2K" resolution, dual speakers and a triple rear camera system with a 50 MP main sensor from Samsung or Sony. Other possible features include 120W fast charging and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 04:55 PM IST