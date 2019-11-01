Write-offs push Fiat into net loss

Milan: Italian-US automaker Fiat Chrysler, in talks to merge with French rival PSA, on Thursday posted a 179 million euro (USD 200 million) loss in its third quarter, due to write-offs in Europe related to restructuring.

In Europe, where net revenues fell 6 per cent in the three months to September 30, Fiat Chrysler (FCA) has been cutting under-performing brands and restructuring.

In North America, however, a key market whose brands include Jeep, Dodge and Ram, adjusted margins improved to 10.6 per cent, helped by better pricing, industrial efficiencies and better managed stock at dealerships.