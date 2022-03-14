WPI inflation rises to 13.11% in February; crude prices spike

The wholesale price-based inflation in February rose to 13.11 percent on hardening of prices of crude oil and non-food items, even though food articles softened.

As per the government data released on Monday, WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the 11th consecutive month beginning April 2021.

Inflation last month was 12.96 percent, while in February last year, it was 4.83 percent.

Inflation in food articles, however, eased to 8.19 percent in February from 10.33 per cent. Vegetable inflation was 26.93 percent in February, against 38.45 per cent in the previous month.

“The high rate of inflation in February 2022, is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles and non-food articles etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Inflation in manufactured items was 9.84 percent in February, against 9.42 percent in January.

In the fuel and power basket, the rate of price rise was 31.50 percent during the month.

WPI remains in double digits

DRE. Reddy, CEO and Managing Partner at CRCL LLP, said, 'WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the eleventh consecutive month beginning April 2021. As the food prices have hardened, the inflation grew at 13.11 percent in February when compared to the inflation in January 2022 which was 12.96 percent. Due to the latest boost in prices due to the war, we are likely to receive a reverse effect which will bring a rise in the upcoming WPIs. Constant rise in the WPI also indicates that manufacturers have regained their pricing power, which was dropped in the past two years due to the pandemic. The global economy is recovering as we witness increase in demand for metals, oils, crude and fertilizers. Moving forward, as the crude prices soften in the summer season and supply issues getting resolved will help ease WPI inflation in the next few months".

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 02:08 PM IST