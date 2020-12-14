WPI inflation in November rises to 9-month high of 1.55%

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation rose to 1.55 percent in November, as against 1.48 percent in October. The Office of the Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday released index numbers of wholesale price in India for the month of November, 2020 (Provisional) and for the month of September, 2020 (Final).

According to the data, WPI inflation in October 2020 was at an eight-month high as manufactured products turned costlier. November 2019 WPI inflation was at 0.58 percent, due to increase in prices of food articles. Food inflation for November 2020 is at 4.27 percent compared to 5.78 percent in October 2020.

Primary articles inflation is at 2.72 percent, down 0.8 percent month-on-month (MoM) from 4.74 percent in October 2020. Manufactured products inflation is at 2.97 percent, up 0.8 percent MoM compared to 2.12 percent in October 2020, and all commodities index is up 0.3 percent MoM.

Fuel and power inflation is at -9.87 percent, up by 0.2 percent MoM, compared to -10.95 percent in October 2020.

Provisional figures of WPI are released by The Office of the Economic Adviser, DPIIT on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month and compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country.

In November, out of the 22 two-digit groups for manufactured products, 18 groups that witnessed increase in prices were food products; beverages; tobacco products; textiles; wearing apparel; leather and related products; wood and of products of wood and cork; paper and paper products; chemicals and chemical products; pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products; rubber and plastics products; basic metals; other non-metallic mineral products; fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; electrical equipment; motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers; other transport equipment; other manufacturing.

On the other hand, three groups that witnessed decrease in prices were manufacture of machinery and equipment; computer, electronic and optical products; printing and reproduction of recorded media in November as compared to October.

The manufacture of furniture remained unchanged, according to an official statement. (with inputs from ANI)