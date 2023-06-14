WPI Inflation In May At -3.48; Lowest Since November 2015 | Unsplash.com

The WPI Inflation for May declined 3.48 per cent against 0.92 per cent in April, revealed the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday. This is for the second consecutive month that the WPI inflation has been in negative and it is the lowest WPI Inflation since November 2015.

The core inflation rate for the month of may was down at 2.10 per cent against that of 1.80 per cent in April.

Vegetable inflation for May is at -20.12 per cent against -1.50 per cent in April and manufactured products inflation for the last month is at -2.97 per cent against -2.42 per cent. The WPI inflation for onion in May was at -7.25 per cent while the potato inflation was at -018.71 per cent. Primary articles inflation, fuel and power inflation and food inflation were also down by 1.79 per cent, 9.17 per cent and 1.59 per cent respectively.

On the other hand Eggs, meat and fish inflation for May was at 2.07 per cent in comparison to 0.77 per cent in April.

Month-on-Month WPI change

The month-on-month change in WPI for all commodities in May has declined by 0.86 per cent, while the food index is down 0.46 per cent. Primary articles index is down by 1.13 per cent and fuel and power index is down by 2.62 per cent.