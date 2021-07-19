WOW Skin Science appoints Deepika Sabharwal Tewari as Chief Brand Officer

WOW Skin Science has appointed Deepika Sabharwal Tewari as the Chief Brand Officer. She will be responsible for driving brand strategy, digital content & communication, and product category for WOW Skin Science, Shaving Station, Body Cupid, and Nature Derma.

In her current role, Tewari will focus on strengthening the brands in India and will drive deep consumer engagement across all channels. Customer acquisition, retention, and engagement are key aspects of her role along with steering special focus on the e-commerce website. Range creation, new product development and introduction, pricing and promotions across channels, and executing and developing the product strategy for each of the brands will be her focus areas.

Deepika Sabharwal Tewari, Chief Brand Officer, WOW Skin Science, said, “I look forward to this journey of growth and innovation across India and the international market, paving the way for WOW Skin Science to become the global ‘Indian’ brand.”

Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder of WOW Skin Science, said, “We believe Deepika with her extensive experience in building brands and consumer segments, will truly help WOW reach the next stage of our growth journey. Rooted in Indian ethos and culture, the brand aims to bring a piece of India to every consumer in the personal care and wellness space.”

