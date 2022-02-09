Wow! Momo Foods launches fried, grilled chicken brand

Home-grown QSR Chain Wow! Momo Foods, which currently owns and operates two of the country’s largest home-grown QSR brands - Wow! Momo and Wow! China has announced the launch of its third QSR brand - Wow! Chicken to provide consumers with the latest fried and grilled delicacy offerings, it said in a press statement.

Through their latest offering, the company aims to tap into the Indian organized fried chicken industry, which is estimated to reach a valuation of Rs 5,000 crore by 2025. The first physical outlet of Wow! Chicken was launched in Kolkata on January 26 and it plans to open over 50 outlets across major cities of the country by end of this year.

"Wow! Chicken is all about adding fun and innovation to the existing category of fried and grilled chicken," said Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co-Founder of Wow! Momo Foods Pvt Ltd.

"At Wow! We pledge to make food good! And our newest brand is a display of that passion and rigour”, said Muralikrishnan, CMO of Wow! Momo Foods Pvt Ltd.

Wow! Momo Aims to expand its portfolio beyond Momo’s, Desi Chinese and Chicken soon, by means of acquisitions too. The brand is in conversation with a few prominent national players for acquisition, it said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 06:13 PM IST