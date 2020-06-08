Worried about setting up a home office, Workshaala can help

A co-working and managed office space company, Workshaala, is looking at ways to boost the productivity of employees who are working from home through an initiative called Homescape. It is helping you set up a home office right where you stay to create a more efficient and proficient workspace at home without spending a fortune.

Manoj Khandelwal, Founder, Workshaala said, “Having your own office at home is the need of the hour. Our designer designs each workstation ‘Homescape’ according to your needs and requirements. As the future possibly holds work from home as the new normal, where remote working will be on the rise in the near future. Therefore, we at Workshaala want to contribute in our own way to the productivity of the employees by creating your workspace at your comfort.”

How to get your very own home office:

All you have to do is sign up and rest Workshaala will take care.

Signup: After you sign up, their sales team will get in touch with you and let you know all the subscription options you have to choose from.

Order Review: Their team will reach out to you regarding a review after you have placed an order to check out your home.

Architect Visit: Their architect will visit your home and get the designs ready accordingly after analysing.

Asset Movement: Their team will get all the necessary equipment to your doorstep.

A Ready Homescape: After the complete set up at your home in the designated area, your workplace at home is ready.