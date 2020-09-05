World’s top ten richest as of September 5: Jeff Bezos’ wealth continues to erode yet is number 1; Mukesh Ambani steady at 7th position

Amazon, founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos saw an erosion in his wealth for the second consecutive day. In two days, the billionaire witnessed a decline of around USD 4 billion in his total net worth. Except for Elon Musk and Warren Buffett, all other top ten billionaires witnessed a decline in their wealth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In the case of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, he continued to hold on to the seventh spot in the world’s richest list. This is despite Ambani witnessing a decline of USD 1.07 billion in its net worth. Today, his total net worth stands at USD 79.9 billion.

Meanwhile, the wealth of Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook eroded by USD 3.09 billion. His net worth today stands at USD 107 billion as against USD 110 billion on September 4.

Meanwhile, Tesla founder Elon Musk witnessed a rise in his net worth by USD 2.38 billion. Now, his net worth stands at USD 98.5 billion. He continues to hold the fourth position.

Other than Ambani, the other Indian billionaires in the top 100 list of richest are Azim Premji, followed by Shiv Nadar, Gautam Adani, Cyrus Poonawalla among others. But their net wealth is below USD 20 billion. India billionaires namely Premji, Nadar and Adani have also witnessed erosion in their wealth, yet they have been able to move the ranking.

Find how much world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 3:

1. Jeff Bezos: $194 billion

2. Bill Gates: $123 billion

3. Mark Zuckerberg: $107 billion

4. Elon Musk: $98.5 billion

5. Bernard Arnault: $86.4 billion

6. Warren Buffett: $82.5 billion

7. Mukesh Ambani: $79.9 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $77.0 billion

9. Larry Page: $75.4 billion

10. Sergey Brin: $73.0 billion