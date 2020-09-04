World’s top ten richest as of September 4: Jeff Bezos still number 1; Mukesh Ambani moves up the rank now 7th

Despite erosion in the net worth, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Chairman, Mukesh Ambani has moved up the rank from the eighth position to seventh position in the world’s richest list. He overtook American businessman and investor, Steve Ballmer.

While Ambani’s net worth now stands at USD 81 billion, Ballmer’s net worth is at USD 78 billion. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index list of the world's richest, Ballmer's wealth eroded by USD 4.83 billion on September 4 compared to September 3.

Until September 4, Google’s Larry Page who was inching close to Ambani witnessed a decline in his net worth by USD 3.61 billion. Now, Page's total net worth stands at USD 77.4 billion.

Ambani witnessed an erosion of USD 834 million in his net worth, yet he moved up the ranking. This is mainly because others witness a sharp decline in their net worth.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Tesla’s Elon Musk witnessed a sharp decline in their net worth by USD 8.95 billion and USD 8.49 billion respectively. The net worth of Bezos, who become the first billionaire to cross the USD 207 billion mark, now stands at USD 198 billion.

Expect Bernard Arnault, all the top ten billionaires saw a decline in their net worth. The decline among the American billionaires was driven by a sharp fall in the US stock market. The US stock markets have lost the gains that it made in the several past months. Many investors sold stocks in many top technology companies and worry of US job market led to this fall.



Find how much world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 3:

1. Jeff Bezos: $198 billion

2. Bill Gates: $124 billion

3. Mark Zuckerberg: $110 billion

4. Elon Musk: $96.2 billion

5. Bernard Arnault: $88.9 billion

6. Warren Buffett: $82.5 billion

7. Mukesh Ambani: $81.0 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $78.0 billion

9. Larry Page: $77.4 billion

10. Sergey Brin: $75.0 billion