World’s top 10 unicorn start-ups: Paytm among top ten valuable unicorns

There are around 500 unicorn startups or unicorn companies in the world. While some struggle to make past the hurdles, there are some that are able to cross past to become a bigger entities. But it is quite a struggle.

Most of these start-ups are either based out of the United States or China, mainly due to the conducive environment that start-ups get in these countries. The number of unicorns coming out of India is largely lower compared to these countries. It was just recently that One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm was able to make it to the world's most valuable unicorns list of CB Insights. This list is topped by Bytedance with a valuation of USD 140 billion. However, there are more chances that their valuation will see a dramatic cut due to the ban on Tik Tok by India and threat of banning Tik Tok in the US.

According to the New York-based data analytics platform, CB Insights, in terms of valuation, Paytm is among the top ten unicorns whereas it is the second most valued fintech in the world. One97 Communications is valued at USD 16 billion and is ninth in the list. In the tenth position with also the same valuation is DoorDash, an American on-demand prepared food delivery service.

Meanwhile, according to the Hurun Global Unicorns 2020 list, India is home to 21 unicorns. According to the list, Paytm is valued at USD 16 billion but it held 13th position in the annual list.

In the case of other Indian start-ups, according to CB Insights, Byju’s, Oyo Room, Snapdeal, Ola Cab, and Swiggy are valued at USD 10 billion, USD 10 billion, USD 7 billion, USD 6.32 billion, and USD 3.6 billion respectively.

Find the complete list below

Companies Valuation

Bytedance $140 billion

Didi Chuxing $56 billion

SpaceX $46 billion

Stripe $36 billion

Palantir Technologies $20 billion

Airbnb. $18 billion

Kuaishou $18 billion

Epic Games $17.3 billion

One97 Communications $16 billion

DoorDash $16 billion