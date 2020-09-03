World’s top 10 richest as on September 3: Jeff Bezos continues to be number 1, Mukesh Ambani steady at number 8

Bloomberg recently released its Billionaire list and among the top ten is our very own Mukesh Ambani. The list of the world's richest persons varies from time to time, depending on their latest net worth. Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani ranked number 8 in the world's richest persons list. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos continued to be at number 1.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index list, Jeff Bezos's total net worth networth grew by USD 1.79 billion while Mukesh Ambani's networth grew by USD 1.35 billion.

As per the list, Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian in the top ten of the world's richest persons list. Other Indian's in the list are Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar, Gautam Adani, Cyrus Poonawalla, Uday Kotak, Radhakishan Damani, Sunil Mittal, and a few others.

Here's how much world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 3:

1. Jeff Bezos: $207B

2. Bill Gates: $127B

3. Mark Zuckerberg: $114B

4. Elon Musk: $105B

5. Bernard Arnault: $87.9B

6. Warren Buffett: $83.9B

7. Steve Ballmer: $82.9B

8. Mukesh Ambani: $81.9B

9. Larry Page: $81.0B

10. Sergey Brin: $78.5B