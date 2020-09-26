World’s top 10 richest as on September 26: Elon Musk now third richest; Mukesh Ambani is fifth richest

All the US investors in the top 10 richest list witnessed a rise in their net worth on September 26, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This was after the US stock climbed even though the session was volatile. This worked in the favour of many investors whose net worth witnessed a rise due to this.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ net worth increased by USD 4.13 billion in a single day, taking his net worth to USD 183 billion. Bezos’ wealth has seen depreciation over the last few weeks. In August, Bezos had become the first person to have crossed a net worth of USD 200 billion. But today, his net worth is not close to USD 200 billion.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates’ total net worth is USD 121 billion. His wealth increased by USD 1 billion on September 26.

Tesla’s Elon Musk witnessed a rise in his net worth. Thus, he moved up the ranking. He is now the world's third-richest with a net worth of USD 99.1 billion. In a single day, Musk's net worth went up by USD 4.28 billion.

From the third position, Mark Zuckerberg moved down to the fourth position even though his net worth increased by USD 1.95 billion.

Meanwhile, the total net worth of Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, as of September 26, is USD 84.2 billion. In a single day, he added USD 794 million to his net worth. He continues to be the fifth richest.

In the case of Bernard Arnault, his net worth was down by USD 919 million. However, he continued to be the sixth richest.

Find how much the world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 26:

1. Jeff Bezos: $183 billion

2. Bill Gates: $121 billion

3. Elon R Musk - $99.1 billion

4. Mark Zuckerberg - $96.6 billion

5. Mukesh Ambani: $84.2 billion

6. Bernard Arnault - $81.7 billion

7. Warren Buffett - $79.4 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $74.9 billion

9. Larry Ellison: $70.1 billion

10. Larry Page: $69.5 billion