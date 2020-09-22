World’s top 10 richest as on September 22: Mukesh Ambani moves up to become fifth richest

The total net worth of Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, as on September 22, stands at USD 86.5 billion. Even though he shed USD 1.82 billion, he still managed to move up to the fifth position, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ambani’s rise in ranking is mostly based on the fact that Bernard Arnault who earlier held the fifth position witnessed an erosion of USD 6.35 billion in his net worth in a single day. As of September 22, the total net worth of Arnault stands at USD 84.1 billion.

This decline in Arnault’s net worth is influenced by the decision of the court to expedite Tiffany & Co.’s motion against LVMH. Arnault is a French billionaire businessman, chairman, and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon saw a rise in his net worth by USD 278 mllion. Last week, in three days, Bezos’s total net worth declined by USD 10.98 billion. However, despite such a decline, he continues to be the world’s richest.

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, is the second richest, but his wealth has been around USD 120 billion for some time now. Meanwhile, Bezos is around USD 55 billion richer than Gates. The difference between the richest man Bezos and the second richest man Gates is higher.

The net worth of Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, has seen a rise. He added USD 1.56 billion to his net worth on September 22. So, now his net worth stands at USD 108 billion.

Find how much the world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 22:

1. Jeff Bezos: $176 billion

2. Bill Gates: $121 billion

3. Elon R Musk - $108 billion

4. Mark Zuckerberg - $94.2 billion

5. Mukesh Ambani: $86.5 billion

6. Bernard Arnault - $84.1 billion

7. Warren Buffett - $80.5 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $73.2 billion

9. Larry Ellison: $71.6 billion

10. Larry Page: $69.0 billion