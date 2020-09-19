World’s top 10 richest as on September 19: Net worth of Jeff Bezos erodes for third consecutive day; Ambani holds to 6th position

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ net worth is down for the third consecutive day. As of September 19, Bezos' total net worth stands at USD 175 billion, down by USD 2.93 billion, compared to September 19. As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the total net worth of Bezos eroded by USD 3.80 billion on September 18.

This slip in this net worth can be attributed to the fact that Amazon stocks underperformed in the US stock market. In three days, Bezos’ total net worth declined by USD 10.98 billion. However, despite such decline, he is cemented in the first position as the world’s richest.



Meanwhile, the total net worth of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is down by USD 867 million. The total net worth of Zuckerberg now stands at USD 95.8 billion

In the case of Tesla’s Elon Musk, he saw a rise in his net worth as of September 19. His net worth has appreciated by USD 4. 09 billion.

However, Oracle Corp’s Larry Ellison has moved up the rank despite erosion in his net worth — USD 121 million. From the early tenth position, he has now been ranked as the ninth richest in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth is USD 0.7 billion more from Google’s Larry Page.

The wealth of Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, rose by USD 220 million.

The wealth of American billionaires has taken a hit mainly after the US market witnessed stocks of major IT firms dragging themselves in the last few days.

Meanwhile, the wealth of Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault, Steve Ballmer, and Larry Page also eroded but in million.

Find how much world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 19:

1. Jeff Bezos: $175 billion

2. Bill Gates: $122 billion

3. Elon R Musk - $ 107 billion

4. Mark Zuckerberg - $95.8 billion

5. Bernard Arnault - $90.4 billion

6. Mukesh Ambani: $88.3 billion

7. Warren Buffett - $82.4 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $72.5 billion

9. Larry Ellison: $70.7 billion

10. Larry Page: $70.0 billion

