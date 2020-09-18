World’s top 10 richest as on September 18: Wealth of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, Larry Page erodes

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos continues to be the world richest. But his net worth has eroded by USD 4.25 billion in a single day on September 17. As on September 18, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index revealed that he wealth eroded for the second consecutive day — this time it eroded by USD 3.80 billion.

If Bezos lost USD 3.80 billion on a single day, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg saw his total net worth depreciate by USD 3.20 billion. As of September 17, Zuckerberg’s net worth eroded by USD 3.27 billion. So, in two days, Zuckerberg’s total net worth was down by USD 6.47 billion whereas Bezos' wealth depreciated by USD 8.05 billion. The total net worth of Bezos and Zuckerberg is USD 178 billion and USD 96. 7 billion.

In the case of Tesla’s Elon Musk, he saw an erosion of USD 4.01 billion in his total net worth. His net worth now stands at USD 103 billion. In two days, Musk witnessed an erosion of USD 5.76 billion.

All the top ten billionaires witnessed depreciation in the wealth.

The wealth of Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, eroded by USD 1.04 billion. Yet another billionaire who lost in billion is Larry Page (USD 1.08 billion).

The wealth of American billionaires has taken a hit mainly after the US market witnessed stocks of major IT firms dragging themselves.

Meanwhile, the wealth of Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault, Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, and Larry Ellison also eroded but in million.

Find how much the World's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 18:

1. Jeff Bezos: $178 billion

2. Bill Gates: $123 billion

3. Elon R Musk - $ 103 billion

4. Mark Zuckerberg - $96.7 billion

5. Bernard Arnault - $91.0 billion

6. Mukesh Ambani: $88.1 billion

7. Warren Buffett - $82.3 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $73.3 billion

9. Larry Page: $71.4 billion

10. Larry Ellison: $70.8 billion