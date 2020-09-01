World’s top 10 richest as on September 1: Jeff Bezos number 1, Mukesh Ambani number 8, Elon Musk overtakes Mark Zuckerberg

The total net worth of the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Chairman, Mukesh Ambani declined by USD 1.71 billion to USD 79.8 billion as on September 1. As of August 28, it stood at USD 80.6 billion. However, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index list, Ambani continues to hold on to the eighth rank of the world’s richest people.

According to this list, eight out of the ten richest people witnessed a depreciation in their wealth which included Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Bernard Arnault, Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, Ambani, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos and Elon R Musk saw a rise in their net worth by USD 2.68 billion and USD 11.7 billion respectively.

After a surge in shares of Amazon Inc last week, Amazon founder and CEO Bezos has become the first billionaire in modern history to have crossed the USD 200 billion mark. His wealth is double that of the second richest person in the world, Microsoft‘s Bill Gates.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk overtook Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg to become the third-richest person in the world. This was possible after Tesla shares rallied due to the undergoing forward stock split.

Reliance has sold 32.84 per cent stake in Jio Platforms Ltd, post which RIL script continued to rise. However, due to market volatility, pas few days there was a decline in shares, which is why his net worth depreciated.

Ambani is the only Indian in the top ten list. After Ambani, the next Indian in the list is Azim Premji ranked 72, followed by Shiv Nadar, Gautam Adani, Cyrus Poonawalla among others. But their net wealth is below USD 20 billion.

Here's how much world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 1:

1. Jeff Bezos - $202B

2. Bill Gates - $125B

3. Elon R Musk - $115B

4. Mark Zuckerberg - $111B

5. Bernard Arnault - $85.7B

6. Warren Buffett - $82.5B

7. Steve Ballmer- $80.8B

8 .Mukesh Ambani - $79.8B

9. Larry Page - $77.3B

10. Sergey Brin - $74.9B