 World's Richest Men Elon Musk And Bernard Arnault Bond Over Power Lunch In Paris
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
In times of changing fortunes, the likes of Gautam Adani could tumble from the second position to 24th on Forbes' list of richest men, while someone like Oracle founder Larry Ellison could jump into the top three. But as the demand for luxury goods and electric vehicles remains constant, Louis Vuitton's Benard Arnault and Elon Musk have held the top two positions, and keep replacing each other as the world's wealthiest man.

As Musk once again clinched the top position, he met Arnault for a power lunch at a luxury hotel Cheval Blanc in Paris.

The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder also brought his mother Maye Musk for the meeting at the venue owned by Arnault's firm LVMH.

Arnault, who also owns brands such as Bulgari and Sephora, was accompanied by his sons Antoine and Alexandre.

Their meeting took place on the sidelines of the Viva Technology event, where Musk has been invited to speak.

He is also scheduled to meet the French President Emmanuel Macron, to discuss the possibility of a new Tesla EV factory in France.

Ahead of the meeting, Arnault had also called Musk an exceptional entrepreneur.

