Worldline promotes Deepak Chandnani to Executive Chairman, appoints Ramesh Narasimhan as CEO in India

Worldline, payments and transactional services, announced the appointments of Deepak Chandnani as Executive Chairman for India and South Asia/ Middle East and Ramesh Narasimhan as CEO for India.

In his new role as CEO, Narasimhan will drive business strategy and revenue growth for Worldline India.He will embark on his new role from April 1, 2022, upon completion of Deepak Chandnani’s term as MD & CEO. Narasimhan joined Worldline as Head of Digital Commerce India through the acquisition of Ingenico, where he had been serving as CEO India.

Vincent Roland, Head of Merchant Services, Worldline said: “The promotion of Deepak Chandnani and Ramesh Narasimhan reflects our core value of ‘empowerment’, as we believe in trust and support for ourpeople and the business alike in order to realise their full potential.

Chandnani, newly appointed Executive Chairman, Worldline India and South Asia/Middle East said: “I am delighted to enlarge my remit and look forward to continue tocontribute toWorldline’s continued success.”

Narasimhan, said: “I am very excited to take on this new role and I am looking forward to leading the strong Worldline India team and realise our ambitions in this strategically important market.”

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 03:57 PM IST