World Recycling Day: Sustainable brands develop strategies to reduce carbon emissions

Bhaiya ek bottle paani dena or ‘ would you like to have regular water or bottled water ‘ is something that has become a part of our life in the last 20 years or so. In fact, when you go to offices nowadays or especially during the peak of the pandemic , and ask for a glass of water, you were always given a 200 ml bottle of water. I am not here to make you feel guilty as to why we have been asking for bottled water or why we do not switch to more environment friendly alternatives like carrying your own bottles or drinking from a tap. In fact, drinking water has never been more convenient in our life as it is now.

Plastic has been a blessing in our lives in many ways than just bottles. Be it air conditioners or your favorite car, a large portion of their components nowadays comprise of plastic as it is said to be sturdy, economical and easily replaceable. However, it is important to understand the impact of this in our day to day lives.

Global consumption of plastic soars

The global consumption of plastic has grown from 50 million tonnes in 1976 to more than 7 times or 367 million tonnes in 2020. In the same period our population grew from 4 billion to almost 8 billion now. In India, almost 1 million bottles are purchased every minute in India and while 90 percent of this is arguably recycled, the remaining 10 percent still escapes the recycling process which comes to almost 1 lakh bottles a minute. If we start piling this bottles up, in just a matter of 21 days we will have a mountain of plastic bottles which would be bigger than the Statue of Unity (182 metres). Besides this we are also using ‘Single Use Plastic’ in the form of poly bags, cosmetic tubes , toothpastes and toothbrushes.

While the above sounds a problem which might be too large to handle for any authority, the solutions also lie with us. The primary fact is that most plastics can be converted into their raw form and reused for alternate purposes.

Recycled bottes put to use

Considering the apparel industry, garments made out of recycled plastic bottles are a huge success across all European countries and we are hoping that we would soon catch up in the sub continent as well. Similarly plastics are also being used on a large scale in building roads and highways. Then of course we are using recycled plastics to build school benches and the least form that we can use them is in the form of plant holders and pots.

Besides this plastics has a far larger impact and can play a vital role in the area of carbon emissions and therefore Climate Change. While India boasts of only a 11 kg per capita consumption of plastic as compared to the global average of 28 kg per person, we do not fare as well on the carbon emissions front. We account for almost 7 percent of global emissions and are third on the list of carbon emissions globally. To counter this impact of ‘Climate Change’, plastics play a vital role especially in a country like India.

For example, garments made from recycled PET bottles reduces carbon emissions by more than 30 percent than those which are not. If we actively start pursuing all areas of reusability of plastic and recycling as well, what we would achieve is a phenomenon where plastic that is produced stays in the economy and out of the environment. Furthermore, if plastics stop ending in landfills and in oceans it not only preserves our marine life but also makes sure to reduce the burden on these landfills and helping us fight climate change in a big way.

Active measures needed to move plastic to recycling ecosystem

Plastic which is being made such a big villain in the current scheme of things is actually a scapegoat or an escape mechanism for everyone who do not wish to address the real issues. The issue is that the authorities and the people at large do not take any active measures or habits to ensure that plastic moves into the recycling ecosystem instead of ending up on roadsides, gutters , streams, rivers and finally the oceans.

We must also applaud the real heroes who actually do manage to ensure that plastic gets collected and handed over to the authorities - The Ragpickers. We need to create a better environment as a society for them to collect the same and effectively earn an honest living. So the next time you say, Bhaiya ek bottle paani dena, do remember that you can make a big difference in ensuring that you buy a product made from recycled fabrics or components. Many sustainable brands are developing strategies and an entire ecosystem to reduce the carbon emissions and bring the plastic usage down to minimum.

(Kapil Bhatia is CEO & Founder, UNIREC-makes garments from recycled PET bottles)

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 01:08 PM IST