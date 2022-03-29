World Inequality Report: Terming India as 'poor, unequal' flawed, says Sitharaman

The World Inequality Report 2022 has termed India as 'poor and very unequal country."

According to the World Inequality Report 2022, India is one of the most unequal countries in the world in terms of both income and wealth inequality.

It is estimated that in 2021, the top 10 percent of Indians held 57 percent of the total national income while the bottom 50 percent’s share was just 13 percent.

World Inequality Report terming India as 'poor and very unequal country' is flawed, based on questionable methodology: FM Sitharaman — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 29, 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the methodology is questionable .

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:15 PM IST