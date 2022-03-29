e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Business / World Inequality Report: Terming India as 'poor, unequal' flawed, says Sitharaman

World Inequality Report: Terming India as 'poor, unequal' flawed, says Sitharaman

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:17 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the methodology used for the report is questionable ./ Representative image |

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the methodology used for the report is questionable ./ Representative image |

Advertisement

The World Inequality Report 2022 has termed India as 'poor and very unequal country."

According to the World Inequality Report 2022, India is one of the most unequal countries in the world in terms of both income and wealth inequality.

It is estimated that in 2021, the top 10 percent of Indians held 57 percent of the total national income while the bottom 50 percent’s share was just 13 percent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the methodology is questionable .

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:15 PM IST