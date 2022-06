World Environment Day: Tata Steel inaugurates five EV charging stations

After a gap of two years due to the pandemic, this year, the celebrations, events, and various activities were organised physically at various Company locations. |

Tata Steel observed World Environment Day 2022 which saw a host of sustainability initiatives and community events across its operating locations. World Environment Day, celebrated around the world on June 5 since 1974, was observed this year under the broad theme of “Only One Earth”, calling for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore planet Earth.

After a gap of two years due to the pandemic, this year, the celebrations, events, and various activities were organised physically at various Company locations.

On the occasion, T V Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, said: “At Tata Steel, our mission will continue to be creating value for all our stakeholders while keeping sustainability at the core of all we do. As we observe World Environment Day, we join everyone around the globe to reflect on the health of our environment and how intertwined it is with our own wellbeing as well as reinforce our commitment to make this world a much better place than what we had inherited from our forefathers. Let’s come together today, for a better tomorrow.”

The highlights of this year’s celebrations included plantation drives and inauguration of several facilities in Jamshedpur - Rooftop Solar and Rainwater Harvesting Project at Naval Tata Hockey Academy campus, new Packaged Sewage Treatment Plants (PSTP) at Nildih (150 KLD) and Baridih(700 KLD), Rejuvenated Water Body at Tata Steel Zoological Park, and five electric vehicles (EV) charging stations, four in Jamshedpur and one in Kolkata. An hour-long “Greenathon’ was also held in the early hours of June 4, 2022 in which more than 1000 people participated.

In the last week of May this year, Tata Steel had organised drawing and elocution contests for school students at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. The contests were organised on this year’s theme of World Environment Day - “Only One Earth”. The programme, attended by around 800 students, was aimed to sensitise students on the relevance of observing World Environment Day.

A webinar with Dr Gufran Beig and Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee Chair Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies, was also organised today at Beldih Club, Jamshedpur. The awardees of all the competitions were also felicitated during this programme.

Tata Steel Kalinganagar planted 5000 saplings at various locations inside the plant premises. A host of activities including drawing competition and awareness sessions for school children and quiz competition for employees were organised. 1000 fruit bearing saplings were also distributed amongst the school children during the drawing competitions.

A slew of initiatives like Drawing, Poster, Quiz, Slogan, Poetry competitions for creating awareness amongst employees, business partners, family members, and community members were organised throughout this week across the three locations - Meramandali, Sahibabad and Khopoli.

Tata Steel has consciously invested in biodiversity conservation and has been actively working with several organisations, to enhance its performance in biodiversity conservation and significantly reduce its impact on ecosystem and biodiversity. Being a business leader in steel making, mining, and manufacturing, the Company is going beyond the regulatory regimes and setting high standards for itself on social and environmental matters. Tata Group observes the entire month of June as Sustainability Month.

Apart from sensitising the urgent need for stronger and more effective sustainability initiatives, this year’s celebration was also focussed on highlighting Tata Steel’s efforts as a responsible business that cares for its environment and strives to achieve better parameters on the sustainability index. The focus for this year was on sustainability and sustainable living, through the Company’s endeavours in fighting the climate crisis, saving water, reusing/recycling, and taking strong actions that enable it to walk the talk on sustainability.