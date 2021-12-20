World Economic Forum postpones Davos meeting over Omicron fears: Here's all you need to know

The World Economic Forum, in a release, on Monday said it "will defer" its annual meeting in Switzerland's Davos due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus variant 'Omicron'. The annual meeting of world leaders, billionaires and executives is now planned for early summer, the WEF said.

"The World Economic Forum will defer its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak. The Annual Meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland between 17-21 January, 2022. It is now planned for early summer," the release read.

WEF said the current coronavirus pandemic conditions had made it “extremely difficult” to deliver a global in-person meeting, adding the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel had made the deferral necessary.

"Preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels. Despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary," the release read.

Meanwhile, the WEF said an online series of “State of the World” sessions, which will bring together global leaders to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges, will be held instead.

Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, said the deferral of the annual meeting "will not prevent progress through continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society". “Public-private cooperation has moved forward throughout the pandemic and that will continue apace. We look forward to bringing global leaders together in person soon," he added.

Earlier this year, the WEF had canceled a summer version of its annual meeting that was due to take place in Singapore in the middle of August.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 06:06 PM IST