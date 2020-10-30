World Communication Forum Association expands Global Executive Board

Members of the Davos-based World Communication Forum Association elected six additional members to expand its Global Executive Board to nine members from around the world.

Led by well-known Bulgarian PR Expert and author, Maxim Behar, who takes on a three-year mandate as president, the new board boasts three Vice-Presidents: Solly Moeng (South Africa), Ganesh Chandrasekaran (India), and Jon Hans Coetzer (Portugal).

Additional board members are Nurul-Maria Ashiquin (Malaysia), Cesare Valli (Italy), Eva Snijders (Spain), Tatjana Loparski (North Macedonia), Saurabh Uboweja (India), Lorena Carreno (Mexico), Andras Sztaniszlav (Hungary), Andrea Cornelli (Italy), Tatev Simonyan (Armenia), Vuk Brajovic (Serbia), Doreen Jowi (USA), Alexander Hristov (Bulgaria), Gabor Hegyi (Hungary), Lorena Careno (Mexico), and Sherine Zaklama (Egypt).

Meanwhile, Mumbai-based Yogesh Joshi will act as an external controller on key executive Board matters.

“I feel confident to be working with a global group of professionals and experts in the areas of public communications and skills development as we embark into a world and a global economy that are still finding their feet again, following months of lockdowns”, said Behar.

“We’re all delighted to find ourselves at the forefront of the process to define new, hybrid, ways to engage our global members and their clients or employers using new digital platforms that will keep us connected in-between our annual gatherings in Davos, Switzerland. Tomorrow is already here”, he said.