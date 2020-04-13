World Bank: Indian economy severely disrupted

WASHINGTON: The World Bank said the coronavirus outbreak has severely disrupted the Indian economy, magnifying pre-existing risks to its outlook.

In its "South Asia Economic Update: Impact of COVID-19", the World Bank estimated the Indian economy to decelerate to 5 per cent in 2020 and projected a sharp growth deceleration in fiscal 2021 to 2.8 per cent in a baseline scenario.

The COVID-19 outbreak came at a time when India's economy was already slowing, due to persistent financial sector weaknesses, the report said. To contain it, the government imposed a 'lockdown' with restrictions on mobility of goods and people.

"The resulting domestic supply and demand disruptions (on the back of weak external demand) are expected to result in a sharp growth deceleration in FY21 to 2.8 percent in a baseline scenario (an estimate subject to wide confidence intervals)," the report said, adding that the services sector will be particularly impacted.