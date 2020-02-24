Work on overseas train orders is on full swing: CRRC

Changchun: China's top train maker CRRC is at full production capacity to meet six overseas orders, the company said. The company is delivering a whole set of metro trains for the Australian city of Melbourne this week with the cargo sent to a Chinese port for shipping.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in January, the company has been making every effort to prevent and control the epidemic in its production base in the northeast China city of Changchun.

Production has been gradually resumed since February 10, with priority given to catch up on orders due to be delivered in the first quarter, said Li Wanjun, senior technician of the CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co. Ltd.

Production for six overseas orders, including a subway train for Boston in the United States, light rail trains for Tel Aviv in Israel and double-decker buses for the Australian city of Sydney, is at full speed. Among them, the production of four trains of the light rail project in Tel Aviv has been completed on schedule. They will be transported on February 25.

"The company is doing its best to ensure production while making epidemic prevention and control," Li said.

Headquartered in Beijing, CRRC is the world's largest supplier of rail transit equipment. The high-speed trains manufactured by CRRC have become an important symbol of China's development achievements. Its products have been exported to over 20 countries and regions.