Work from home to be new normal? Facebook to let most employees work from home till year-end

Well, amid the coronavirus outbreak, most of the companies have asked their employees to work from home. Some companies have even said that they will allow their staff to work from home even after the lockdown is lifted.

So is the work from home model the new normal? Well, looks like it. Now, Facebook announced that it will let most of its workforce stay home and work through the end of this year while it plans to reopen offices globally not before July.

Facebook will open most of its office from July 6, according to a CNBC report, saying the social networking giant is in the process of determining which employees will be asked to return to the office.

Facebook currently employs 48,268 people, an increase of 28 per cent (year-over-year).

Facebook employees have been working from home since March. According to the company, it would continue to pay hourly employees who may not be able to work because of reduced staffing, office closures, or if they're sick.