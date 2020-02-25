Wooing India Inc to invest in US, Trump assures easing of norms

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday wooed Indian industry leaders to invest more in America, promising to reduce more regulations in his country as he looked for overseas investment to boost the economy there.

Speaking at a high-profile CEO round-table which included captains of the Indian industry such as Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Trump reassured that regulations "will only get better" for investment in the US.

The Indian industry leaders apprised the US President of their ongoing respective businesses and investments in the country.

"I want to thank you all. Congratulations on your success. Hope you come to the United States and invest more billions because I view it not as billions, I view it as jobs. We have great people...," he told the gathering.

When pointed out that businesses still have to go through regulatory challenges -- especially administrative and in the legislative environment -- in the US, Trump said, "Some of the regulations you have to go through are statutory process ... We are going to cut lot more regulations ... A lot of them will be cut and you will see a big difference and it will only get better."

Stressing on the need for companies of the US and India to invest in each other's country, Trump said governments can only aid in creating jobs and it is the private industry that actually creates jobs.