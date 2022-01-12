WoodenStreet plans to double stores in 2022, to invest Rs 50 cr

WoodenStreet stated that it will invest Rs 50 crore in 2022 and plans to double its on-ground presence from 45 to 100 stores this year by adding more stores across the country.

The expansion will help WoodenStreet cover more than 500,000 sq. ft. as they plan to inaugurate multiple stores and warehouses in various cities, the statement said.

The brand will also be introducing new products in the market ranging from smart office furniture & modular kitchen solutions to an eye-pleasing gifting collection.

“The year 2021 was nothing short of an amazing ride for WoodenStreet. We were able to expand our reach to almost every city in the country, which helped us to grow from 20 stores to 45 in no time,” Said Lokendra Ranawat, Co-founder, CEO, WoodenStreet.

Along with the expansion, the company will also be introducing new categories as an addition to their current extensive catalog of 100,000+ home decor and furnishing products. The categories include office furnishing, modular kitchen solutions & gifting products.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 03:42 PM IST