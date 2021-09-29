Wonder Cement Launches New TVC 'Jab Dil Mein Ho Jazbaat…'

Wonder Cement has launched a new TVC titled “Jab Dil Mein Ho Jazbaat, Toh Hoti Hai #EkPerfectShuruaat”.



Shot at the exotic location of Pahalgam in Kashmir, the ad shares a story of a granddaughter who is pained to see her grandmothers’ house get washed away by a natural calamity and how she strives to rebuild not only a single house but the entire settlement.



Relieved to see her grandmother safe and sound, the granddaughter invites support from her circle of friends to contribute towards building the houses (using wonder cement) and bringing back smiles on the faces of all those who got impacted.



Vivek Patni - Director, Wonder Cement shares, “The location, the production team, the story and the message are all at par with the grandeur that we want to achieve. We are aiming towards nothing short of perfection in this and the future attempts to come.”





“Jab Dil Mein Ho Jazbaat, Toh Hoti Hai #EkPerfectShuruaat – This line being so strong and powerful is really sharing the Wonder Cement spirit. We are delighted with the TVC and are confident that it will hit a chord with the customer. The ad showcases all emotions of restarting again – of making a perfect shuruaat.” Added Kiran Patil - Managing Director, Wonder Cement.



Tarun Singh Chauhan - Brand Mentor of Wonder Cement shares, “#EkPerfectShuruaat has always been about a start. A cement bag is the beginning of a life journey of building one’s own home. Wonder cement celebrates that moment. And we will continue to do so as we go along. We wanted to bring this out again in our TVC and have achieved it with this one. Who better than the blockbuster director of Bollywood Kabir Khan to help materialise this vision. Life is unpredictable and difficulties can strike us anytime. However, it’s not what has happened that matters, but how we bounce back from it. This TVC brings exactly this out. We can rebuild, rejuvenate if we just have the will – if we just have the Jazbaat.”



The film is directed by Bollywood’s most sought-after Director Kabir Khan, Kabir who gave us blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is scripted by Subramani Ramachandran (Subbu) from Bombay Vision and on ground execution by Sadanand Parulekar from FSIV

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 08:31 PM IST