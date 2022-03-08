Women's Day 2022: Xiaomi India celebrates women achievers

Xiaomi WoMin Achiever's Award aims to celebrate women who have been role models for the current and future generations and have pushed the boundaries to excel in their respective fields like education, sports, entertainment, corporate, literature, social service etc.

The first edition of the Xiaomi WoMin Achievers award was held in 2021 in Bangalore wherein 10 women were recognised for their efforts and accomplishments.

Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “This International Women's Day, we aim to bring forth the stories and voices of women who have been transforming lives and serving communities with their remarkable work. We are celebrating the work of women who inspire many to follow their dreams. Xiaomi India strongly believes in equal opportunity for all. We would like to encourage and support more women across the country to push the boundaries and excel towards what they aspire to achieve.”

Resonating with this vision and celebrating International Women’s Day, Xiaomi India recognised women achievers which include

• Dr Haleema - Diabetologist and expert in the Medical field for over 20 years. She has been adapting herself to the emerging technology of telemedicine for over 8 years and has also been recognised as one of the future 50 clinical leaders in Telehealth

• Najma Farooqi - DYSP ACB

• Mamata Sagar - an Indian poet, academic, and activist writing in the Kannada language

• Shubhashini Vasanth - Founder Trustee of Vasantharatna Foundation

• Meghana Murthy - Youth Icon and founder of Smitama Not-for-profit Organization

• Rachana Prasad - Founder and Trustee at Chiranthana Foundation

• Kavyashree Nagaraj - Classical Dancer & Choreographer at Sai Arts International & Articulate India

• Shloka Sudhakar - Fashion designer and

• RJ Rashmi - Indian radio personality and actor

Sneha Tainwala, Director, Redmi Business, Xiaomi India, said, “At Xiaomi India, we strongly believe in encouraging and supporting people to create an inclusive and diverse workforce. Today, we provided these women achievers with a platform to share their story and inspire the youth to move towards their dreams and achieve bigger milestones.”

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:16 AM IST