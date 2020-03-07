Women's Day 2020: North West Railways makes all-woman Provident Fund department for employees

In a first of its kind, the North West Railways has launched an initiative to deploy only women in the Provident Fund (PF) section of its office at Jaipur. The section now being termed ‘Pink Provident Section’ is an attempt to bring more sensitized, sympathetic and efficient approach towards dealing with matters related to PF. This is the second innovative initiative with women employees by Railways in Jaipur. Two years ago, the Gandhi Nagar Railway Station at Jaipur had been made the first all women railway station of India.

“The primary reason for the decision is that women are more compassionate and understanding and at a time when the employee is already stressed out and needs money from his account it can be dealt with compassionately. Secondly, women can provide counselling in case an employee is dipping too deep into his PF and explain that it is a security for future,” said Manjusha Jain, DRM Jaipur.

“Further, the inherent natural sense of the women can help to identify if an employee is regularly drawing money from the PF for reasons like some addiction or other reason. This can also curb a situation where the family could suffer due to the indiscretion of the employee,” added Jain who has been instrumental in promoting this suggestion of the accounts department.

The cell was Pink Provident Section was inaugurated on Thursday and seven women section officers have been deputed to it. The entire staff from the peon to the section in-charge are women.