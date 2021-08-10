Women participation in gig economy rises to 40% in Q2 2021, reveals workforce survey

Professional networking and jobs platform, apna.com has seen a growth of 40 percent in female users in Q2 2021 due to the increasing demand of work home jobs and part-time jobs. With the rise of the gig economy, a dramatic shift in the work, workforce, workplace, and work culture has been witnessed.

As compared to last quarter, women participation has seen a rise of 17 percent in tele-calling, 13 percent in sales, 12 percent in accounts and 10 percent in teaching in part-time jobs.

The key factor behind the rise of women participation in gig workers is flexible work hours for them, convenience, higher unit pay, and greater efficiencies. In the last six months, more than 2.5 lakh women applied for work from home jobs at leading companies including Byju’s, Teamlease, and Shadowfax, among others on the platform.

Unlike traditional means, the assurance of providing 100 percent verified jobs, seamless multilingual app interface, and easy-to-use digital technology has contributed to the increase. Dedicated features like work from home and part-time jobs enabled women to connect with the right opportunities as per their interest and skill set. Due to the flexibility at work, 10 percent more women are applying for part time jobs as compared to full time jobs.

Nirmit Parikh, CEO and Founder, apna, said, “In the first year of the pandemic starting March 2020, nearly 20 lakh metropolitan women reverse migrated to their hometowns.”

World over, the pandemic has led to a drop in female employment by 13 million than that in 2019. The male employment however, is recovering to pre-pandemic levels, as per International Labour Organisation’s World Employment and Social Outlook report.