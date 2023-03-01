e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWoman loses Rs 8 lakh to iPhone snatcher, after being locked out of her Apple account

Woman loses Rs 8 lakh to iPhone snatcher, after being locked out of her Apple account

Apple's support system didn't help at all, as Ayas was unable to access her iCloud account as well.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
article-image

It's scary how someone watching you use an iPhone from behind on the train or in a bar, can use the passcode you tapped in to lock you out of your own device. This is what's happening to several iPhone users, hit by thiefs who silently watch them unlock phones, before snatching the device. A Turkish woman in the US just lost Rs 8 lakh after one such incident, because Apple didn't help her regain access to her account in time.

Read Also
Apple supplier Fox Link declares 30-day holiday at fire-hit factory
article-image

The woman from Istanbul named Reyhan Ayas was at a bar in New York, when her iPhone was snatched, and the thief used her passcode to change the Apple ID's password. This also locked Ayas out of her MacBook laptop, while the thief applied for an Apple credit card which was approved within 24 hours, as Apple support simply advised her to buy a new iPhone and a new SIM.

Read Also
Tech layoffs: Apple quietly fired 3rd party contractors, according to reports
article-image

As she approached Goldman Sachs, the issuer for Apple credit cards, Ayas had already been robbed of $10,000 (Rs 8 lakh) by the thief who accessed her bank accounts through her device. All along, the Apple support system didn't help at all, as Ayas was unable to access her iCloud account as well.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's richest to invest in art and luxury handbags this year: Report

India's richest to invest in art and luxury handbags this year: Report

Adani Ports' agri arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

Adani Ports' agri arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

Woman loses Rs 8 lakh to iPhone snatcher, after being locked out of her Apple account

Woman loses Rs 8 lakh to iPhone snatcher, after being locked out of her Apple account

Mumbai's real estate 2nd most expensive in Asia Pacific after Tokyo

Mumbai's real estate 2nd most expensive in Asia Pacific after Tokyo

Adani Group denies reports about $3 billion loan from unnamed sovereign fund

Adani Group denies reports about $3 billion loan from unnamed sovereign fund