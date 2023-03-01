Woman loses Rs 8 lakh to iPhone snatcher, after being locked out of her Apple account

It's scary how someone watching you use an iPhone from behind on the train or in a bar, can use the passcode you tapped in to lock you out of your own device. This is what's happening to several iPhone users, hit by thiefs who silently watch them unlock phones, before snatching the device. A Turkish woman in the US just lost Rs 8 lakh after one such incident, because Apple didn't help her regain access to her account in time.

The woman from Istanbul named Reyhan Ayas was at a bar in New York, when her iPhone was snatched, and the thief used her passcode to change the Apple ID's password. This also locked Ayas out of her MacBook laptop, while the thief applied for an Apple credit card which was approved within 24 hours, as Apple support simply advised her to buy a new iPhone and a new SIM.

As she approached Goldman Sachs, the issuer for Apple credit cards, Ayas had already been robbed of $10,000 (Rs 8 lakh) by the thief who accessed her bank accounts through her device. All along, the Apple support system didn't help at all, as Ayas was unable to access her iCloud account as well.