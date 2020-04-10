With USD 44billion, Mukesh Ambani top Indian billionaire, again

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani has been ranked 17th in the latest world billionaires list by Forbes with a net worth of $44.3 billion Â- once again leading the tally from India’s perspective.

Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs $88 billion (revenue) oil and gas giant Reliance Industries, among India's most valuable companies. Reliance Jio has signed on more than 340 million customers by offering free domestic voice calls, dirt cheap data services and virtually free smartphones, said the report.

The next Indian on the 34th annual list -- veteran Mumbai investor Radhakrishnan Damani who is touted as India's retail king after the March 2017 IPO of his supermarket chain DMart Â- is at a distant 65th position with a net worth of $16.6 billion. Damani got into retailing in 2002 with one store in suburban Mumbai and has been unstoppable since.

His property portfolio includes the 156-room Radisson Blu Resort in Alibag and a popular beachfront getaway close to Mumbai, according to the report. At 114th position, HCL Technologies Founder Shiv Nadar is worth $12.4 billion.