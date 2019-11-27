With mobile tariff set to rise, Airtel, Jio offer ‘queue up recharge plans’

Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea and Airtel have announced their plans to hike their tariff from December 1, 2019. The hike is expected to be in the range of 20 – 30%. With just 3 days left for the price hike to take effect, these telcos are now offering an option to their prepaid customers by allowing them to queue up recharge plans.

Customers of Airtel and Reliance Jio can queue up recharge plans ahead of the imminent hike. This means that Reliance Jio and Airtel customers can now purchase a recharge plan in advance and get it activated in the future, once their current plan expires. This allows prepaid customers to atleast save on one recharge plan ahead of the price hike.

Here’s how Jio and Airtel users can queue up recharge plans.

Airtel

Airtel users need to be on the unlimited combo plan. To recharge, one simply needs to purchase a recharge plan as they normally do and it will automatically be queued up. This can be done via the Airtel Thanks app and other recharge portals as well. After the recharge is done, Airtel users will be able to see details of their present plan and the upcoming one as well. In addition to monthly recharge plans, Airtel is also offering the Rs 1,699 yearly plan under its queuing scheme.

Jio

The above procedure applies for Jio users too but Jio has a clearer presentation of it. Jio customers will find this option under My Plans section in the MyJio app. Here, users will see the queued plan under their active recharge plan. Users can tap on the ‘activate’ button to queue up their next recharge plan.