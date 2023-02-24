With 'Magnify YOU' Entrepreneur Ron Malhotra looks to take thought-leadership to the next level

Whenever there's a discussion of choosing a career path, no matter how diverse the fields are, the conclusion either results in you being an employer for an organization or being an owner of a startup/company. Most individuals are unaware of a third career path that exists between traditional employment and entrepreneurship.

According to Ron Malhotra, a successful Indian entrepreneur based in Australia, the need for thought leaders is increasing. Thought leadership is a unique blend of traditional employment and entrepreneurship, aimed at empowering individuals to develop their skills, influence and make a positive impact on society. One such area is organizational change, as a significant number of employees are not satisfied with their jobs and require corporate trainers to enhance their engagement. Another area is inspiration and life coaching, as many individuals are seeking meaning and purpose in their lives. Sustainability is also a critical area that requires thought leaders in the fields of technology, food, and more. Business thought leaders are also in high demand, not only for large corporations but also for small to medium-sized businesses.

"Wellness is another area that is going to see a significant increase in thought leadership opportunities," added Malhotra. "We believe that dietitians, nutritionists, and doctors who come up with unique methodologies and solutions will be in high demand in the marketplace."

Thought leadership is a unique blend of employment and entrepreneurship, and its goal is to empower individuals to develop their skills and influence, as well as make a healthy income. In the Magnify YOU program, aspiring entrepreneurs and existing professionals are guided through the process of turning their ideas into successful ventures. The program helps individuals conceptualize their ideas, differentiate themselves from the competition, and position themselves in the market to generate income and create positive impact.

Magnify You program provides a holistic framework for individuals to take their ideas from concept to monetization. It is designed to assist highly capable individuals who have a strong desire to solve big problems and make a name for themselves in their field.

In conclusion, thought leadership offers a game-changing opportunity for those with the vision, skills and desire to make a difference. The Magnify YOU program provides a roadmap to success in thought leadership, allowing individuals to turn their ideas into successful ventures, make a healthy income, and shape public opinion.

