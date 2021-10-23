With a hike of Rs0.53, prices of petrol & diesel see an increase for fourth day in a row

New Delhi: Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked for the fourth successive day across the country on Saturday.

With an increase of Rs 0.35, the petrol prices hiked to Rs 107.24 per litre in New Delhi whereas the price of diesel was increased by the same amount to Rs 95.97 per litre.

In Mumbai, the cost of petrol and diesel, per litre stand at Rs 113.12 and Rs 104.00 respectively.

As far as Kolkata and Chennai are concerned, petrol and diesel cost Rs 107.78 and Rs 99.08 respectively in Kolkata and Rs 104.22 and Rs 100.25 respectively in Chennai.

Costs have been raised across India and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The union government is in talks with several oil-exporting nations on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate decrease in prices.

On Monday, a source told news wire agency, ANI that the petroleum and natural gas ministry recently raised concerns about the issues of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

The source told ANI, "As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others."

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:07 AM IST