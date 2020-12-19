Wistron probe finds flaws in payment at Karnataka iPhone manufacturing facility, sacks executive

A week after violence erupted at iPhone manufacturing facility ay Kolar in Karnata, Wistron on Saturday has removed Vice President who oversees the company's business in India after it found during the probe that some workers were not paid on time.

On December 12, violence erupted at Wistron Pvt Ltd, in Kolar. Later, an FIR was registered against 7,000 unknown people including 5,000 contract workers in connection with violence and vandalism.

"Safety & wellbeing of our team members is always our top priority & core value at Wistron. Since unfortunate events at our Narasapura facility we've found that some workers were not paid correctly, or on time. We deeply regret & apologize to all of our workers," Wistron said in a statement.

"We are removing the Vice President who oversees our business in India. We are also enhancing our processes and restructuring our teams to ensure these issues cannot happen again," it said.

"Our top priority is to ensure all workers are fully compensated immediately & we're working hard to achieve that. We've established an employee assistance program for workers at the facility. We're working diligently on corrective actions to ensure it doesn't happen again," the compamny added.

Apple also responded to the Wistron probe and said its main objective was to make sure that all workers are treated with dignity and respect, and fully compensated promptly.

"Apple employees, along with independent auditors, will monitor their (Wistron) progress. Our main objective is to make sure all workers are treated with dignity & respect, & fully compensated promptly:," the US tech giant said in a statement.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "worried" over the violence at the Wistron iPhone plant and informed that the state government has taken necessary action in the matter.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Yediyurappa said that the state government will give full support to the company to let them continue their production.

"We have taken the necessary action. These things should not have happened. The Prime Minister is worried about this development. Such things will not be repeated. We will give full support to the company to let them continue with their production," Yediyurappa told reporters while commenting on violence at the Wistron iPhone plant.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Police detained Srikanth, taluk president of Students' Federation of India in Kolar in connection with the case.

The company had earlier stated extensive damage to building infrastructure, and theft of smartphones causing an estimated loss of Rs 437 crore.