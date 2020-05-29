Wipro shares up by nearly 4%, after appointment announcement of Capgemini exec, Thierry Delaporte

Shares of Wipro on Friday jumped nearly 4 per cent after the company announced the appointment of Capgemini Group executive, Thierry Delaporte as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. He will join the company for July 6, 2020.

After a firm opening, the scrip of the IT services major further rose 3.73 per cent to Rs 206.75 on BSE. It advanced 3.73 per cent to Rs 206.80 on NSE.

At 10 am, the Wipro stock traded higher by Rs 4 or 2.2 per cent at Rs 203.75. In January this year, the company said its CEO and Managing Director, Abidali Z Neemuchwala had decided to step down from the position. Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his designation as CEO and MD on June 1.

Rishad Premji will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company until July 5, Wipro said in a statement.