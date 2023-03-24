 Wipro rewards employees with 1,32,512 shares as stock option
35,480 were allotted under the Restricted Stock Unit under Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2007 and 97,032 Restricted Stock units under ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Wipro rewards employees with 1,32,512 shares as stock option | Image: Wipro (Representative)

These shares were approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board and will be exercised over the exercise period as approved by the Committee.

Wipro on March 21 announced allotment of 1,39,579 equity shares to employees as stock option.

The shares of Wipro on Friday closed at Rs 361.25, down by 0.069 per cent.

