Wipro Q2 profit up 35% to Rs 2,552 crore

Bengaluru: IT services giant Wipro Ltd on Tuesday posted 35% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,552.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
The company had registered a net profit of Rs 1,889 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income for September quarter stood at Rs 15,875.4 crore compared to 15,203.2 crore a year ago.
The Bengaluru-based company's revenue came in 4% higher year-on-year at Rs 1,51,25.6 crore. Wipro has guided for 0.8-2.8% sequential growth in IT service revenue for December quarter, saying revenue from that business is expected to be USD 2,065-2,106 million.
For the just concluded quarter, the company's IT services segment revenue was at USD 2,048.9 million, an increase of 2.5% year-on-year, it said.
The operating margin for IT services in the just-ended quarter improved year-on-year to 18.1%. The net income at Rs 2,552.7 crore, translated into 35.1% increase.
Commenting on the earning scorecard, Abidali Z Neemuchwala, Wipro's CEO and MD said: "We had a good in-quarter execution on both revenues and margins, considering the slow start to the fiscal.
The overall growth was broad based with 6 out of 7 industry verticals growing on a year on year basis..."The demand environment remained unchanged for IT spends though there was an overhang of macro uncertainty in certain sectors, the CEO said.
