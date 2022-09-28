Wipro named best place to work for women, days after firing 300 employees for moonlighting

Wipro was also hit by allegations of gender discrimination and misogyny in 2015 by a UK-based employee. | Reuters

Although the participation of women in India’s workforce is low at 25 per cent, the number of female tech, science and engineering graduates in India is higher than US, UK and Germany on a tertiary level. But despite this, a Skillsoft report showed that only 7 per cent of over 1000 women in tech are in a leadership position in the industry. With 22.2 per cent women on its board of directors and Wipro has been ranked as one of the best workplaces for women in India.

Meeting the right parameters

The tech company with 36 per cent women in its workforce, was named on the list by ‘Great Places to Work’, an international organisation that high trust and high-performance work cultures. Women being more than 10 per cent among employees and giving 70 per cent positive responses to the survey, were parameters that helped Wipro make it. Gender parity, equal representation and a good experience at work were also cited as factors working in favour of Wipro.

Recent actions spoiled the party

Wipro’s ranking comes at a time when it is facing flak for firing 300 employees for moonlighting, the practice of working two jobs at once, termed as cheating by its Chairman Rishad Premji. Earlier this year, Wipro had also invited criticism after introducing a clause, that barred employees from working for a firm in the same sector for six months after leaving the company. In 2017, the Forum for IT Employees (FITE) filed a complaint with the labour department against Wipro over forceful resignations. They alleged that the company was intimidating employees into resigning, after they challenged illegal terminations.

In 2015, Shreya Ukil at Wipro's London office, had alleged that she was unfairly dismissed after being paid less than male counterparts. Ukil also called out a misogynistic and predatory work culture that she experienced at Wipro. Although Wipro claimed that it had won the case, the UK Employment Tribunal upheld Ukil's accusations.

Prioritising diversity

In recent years, Wipro has taken steps to increase diversity and inclusion in its workforce, and started hiring more women as part of Begin Again. The program is aimed at supporting women to restart their careers after a break of a few months or a year, which can include motherhood, a sabbatical, time off to care for the elderly and travelling.