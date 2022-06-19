e-Paper Get App

Wipro Lighting merges commercial lighting, seating solutions businesses to create combined unit

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 03:22 PM IST
Wipro founder Aziz Premji |

Wipro Lighting on Sunday announced the creation of a new business unit combining Commercial Lighting and Seating solutions.

The new organisation has been created to enable greater synergies and accelerate growth by leveraging Wipro's common dealership network, as well as servicing customers, the company said in a statement.

"Wipro merges its Commercial Lighting and Seating Solutions to create a combined business unit," the statement said.

The new unit will be led by Anuj Dhir - Vice President, and Business Head for Commercial and Institutional Business.

"By combining Commercial Lighting and Seating Solution businesses, we aim to offer wider solutions to our customers in the B2B (business-to-business) space and deliver more value," Dhir said.

Dhir further added that "it will give us opportunities to make more investments in the existing markets, while opening up newer segments and markets. We will also look at adding more products and solutions for our customers." Wipro Consumer Care started the Lighting business in 1992. Over the years, the business has grown both in B2B and B2C (business-to-consumer) segments to make Wipro a significant player in the category.

