e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWipro issues 212,005 shares as restricted stock units to reward employees

Wipro issues 212,005 shares as restricted stock units to reward employees

The restricted stock units are similar to employee stock options.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Wipro
Follow us on

According to an exchange filing, India's IT major Wipro has rewarded its employees with 1,27,616 restricted stock units under an RSU plan for 2007 and another 84,389 under an RSU scheme from 2004.

The RSUs are similar to employee stock options, and can be sold by the recipients whenever they want, except for the vesting period.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: Closing Ceremony of GIS addressed by MEA Dr. S...

Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: Closing Ceremony of GIS addressed by MEA Dr. S...

Wipro issues 212,005 shares as restricted stock units to reward employees

Wipro issues 212,005 shares as restricted stock units to reward employees

Indore and Sharjah to be connected via 3 flights a week: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Indore and Sharjah to be connected via 3 flights a week: Jyotiraditya Scindia

IDBI Bank hikes MCLR by 20 bps across loan tenures from today

IDBI Bank hikes MCLR by 20 bps across loan tenures from today

Rupee gains 11 paise to close at 81.57 against dollar

Rupee gains 11 paise to close at 81.57 against dollar