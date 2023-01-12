Wipro issues 212,005 shares as restricted stock units to reward employees

According to an exchange filing, India's IT major Wipro has rewarded its employees with 1,27,616 restricted stock units under an RSU plan for 2007 and another 84,389 under an RSU scheme from 2004.
The RSUs are similar to employee stock options, and can be sold by the recipients whenever they want, except for the vesting period.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)